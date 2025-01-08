Tyson Kozak News: Recalled by Buffalo
Kozak was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
Kozak made three appearances for the Sabres in early December and recorded a goal, two hits and two blocked shots while averaging 9:55 of ice time. He'll rejoin the NHL club after Konsta Helenius and Anton Wahlberg were sent down Wednesday, but it seems unlikely that Kozak will have a sizable role during his time with the Sabres.
