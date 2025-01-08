Fantasy Hockey
Tyson Kozak News: Recalled by Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Kozak was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Kozak made three appearances for the Sabres in early December and recorded a goal, two hits and two blocked shots while averaging 9:55 of ice time. He'll rejoin the NHL club after Konsta Helenius and Anton Wahlberg were sent down Wednesday, but it seems unlikely that Kozak will have a sizable role during his time with the Sabres.

