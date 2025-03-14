Tyson Kozak News: Recalled from AHL

Kozak was called up from AHL Rochester on Friday.

Kozak played 11 games with the Sabres earlier in the season, scoring once. JJ Peterka missed Wednesday's game against Detroit with a lower-body injury and is questionable Saturday versus Vegas, necessitating Kozak's recall as the Sabres have only 12 healthy forwards. Kozak had eight goals and six assists in 31 AHL games before his recall.