Tyson Kozak headshot

Tyson Kozak News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Kozak was called up from AHL Rochester on Friday.

Kozak played 11 games with the Sabres earlier in the season, scoring once. JJ Peterka missed Wednesday's game against Detroit with a lower-body injury and is questionable Saturday versus Vegas, necessitating Kozak's recall as the Sabres have only 12 healthy forwards. Kozak had eight goals and six assists in 31 AHL games before his recall.

Tyson Kozak
Buffalo Sabres
