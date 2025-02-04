Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Luukkonen (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's home game against Columbus, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen is dealing with a minor injury, meaning there's a chance he could return in Saturday's road matchup versus Nashville. Buffalo placed Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) on injured reserve to recall Felix Sandstrom from AHL Rochester on Tuesday. Due to Luukkonen's absence, Sandstrom will be James Reimer's backup against the Blue Jackets.