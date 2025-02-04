Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 2:53pm

Luukkonen (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's home game against Columbus, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen is dealing with a minor injury, meaning there's a chance he could return in Saturday's road matchup versus Nashville. Buffalo placed Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) on injured reserve to recall Felix Sandstrom from AHL Rochester on Tuesday. Due to Luukkonen's absence, Sandstrom will be James Reimer's backup against the Blue Jackets.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now