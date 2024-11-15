Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Injury: Won't start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Luukkonen (undisclosed) won't start in Saturday's road matchup against Philadelphia, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and is considered day-to-day, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game Saturday. He's been skating in recent days, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to return for Wednesday's game against Los Angeles.

