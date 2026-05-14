Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Back in goal for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Canadiens in Game 5 on Thursday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen will get the start again after picking up a win with a 29-save effort in Montreal on Tuesday in Game 4. The 27-year-old is now 2-1 with nine goals allowed on 71 shots over three appearances this postseason. The Canadiens have yet to lose consecutive games in the playoffs, so this could be a tough matchup for Luukkonen at a pivotal point in the second-round series.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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