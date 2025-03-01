Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Back in net vs. Habs

Luukkonen will guard the home net Saturday against the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Luukkonen started Thursday in Carolina but was pulled early in the first period after allowing two goals on seven shots. The 25-year-old netminder will look to bounce back against a Montreal team that's won three straight, scoring 13 goals in that span. Overall, Luukkonen is 20-16-4 on the season with an .894 save percentage and 3.01 GAA.