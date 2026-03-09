Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Beaten seven times Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Luukkonen stopped 21 of 28 shots in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.

This is clearly an outing that didn't favor Luukkonen's recent strong run of play, but at least he extended his winning streak to four games. He had allowed two or fewer goals in each of his previous three wins, and the 27-year-old will aim to bounce back in his next start. That said, the Sabres have been alternating the workload between the posts of late, so it wouldn't be surprising if Alex Lyon gets the nod against the Sharks on Tuesday.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago