Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Brilliant performance in loss

Luukkonen made 28 saves in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

UPL was brilliant all night long -- he had to be because he got zero help from his teammates. The only goal he allowed was a one-timer from Kirill Kaprizov that finished off a 4-on-1 rush. Luukkonen had a tough first three games to the season, but he's really dialed in his game since then. His 2.45 GAA and .914 save percentage in 15 starts are better than what he delivered in his breakout 2023-24. UPL is the reason the Sabres are within a stone's throw from a postseason spot at the quarter pole of the season.