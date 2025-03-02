Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Concedes three goals in loss

Luukkonen stopped 25 shots on 28 tries in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Luukkonen kept Buffalo's net tidy in the first period before surrendering three goals in the second period and one more in the third. With the loss, the 25-year-old goaltender's record dropped to 20-17-4 with a 3.01 GAA and a .894 save percentage. Saturday was Luukkonen's first loss since the 4 Nations Face-Off break and his first time allowing more than two goals since his previous loss. The Finnish netminder still has value in all formats due to Buffalo's reliance on him as their top option between the pipes. His next opportunity to defend the crease will be Monday at Montreal.