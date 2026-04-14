Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Cruises to another win Monday
Luukkonen stopped 14 of 15 shots on net in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Luukkonen allowed the first goal of the contest while at a man disadvantage, but went on to keep Buffalo's net clean for the next 56 minutes. With the win, he now has a 22-9-3 record, a 2.51 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 35 games this season. The 27-year-old netminder has been on fire as of late with a 5-1-0 record, a 2.15 GAA and a .910 save percentage across his last six outings. With his hot streak helping the Sabres claim their first Atlantic Division title since the 2009-10 campaign, he'll likely get a game of rest before being the top choice to suit up for game one of Buffalo's first-round series.
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