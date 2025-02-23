Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Cruises to win Saturday

Luukkonen made 26 saves in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

The Sabres chased Igor Shesterkin from the game with a five-goal first period, and while Luukkonen's shutout bid ended early in the second on a Chris Kreider power-play tally, his win was never in jeopardy. The 25-year-old netminder has won four of his last five starts, and since the beginning of January he's gone 8-4-1 with a 3.08 GAA and .890 save percentage.