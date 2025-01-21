Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Defeats Canucks

Luukkonen stopped 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

The Canucks took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but the Sabres' new-look top line pulled them ahead in the third. Luukkonen was able to make that lead last and earned his fourth win in his last six outings despite allowing 16 goals over that span. The 25-year-old is now 15-14-4 with a 2.99 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 34 starts this season. The Sabres' road trip continues in Calgary on Thursday.