Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Defending crease Saturday

Luukkonen will defend the road net against Florida on Saturday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen is coming off a 17-save performance in a 6-3 win over Boston on Sunday. He has a 24-23-4 record with two shutouts, a 3.23 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 53 appearances this season. Florida sits 13th in the league with 3.04 goals per game, but Aleksander Barkov (rest) and Sam Reinhart (rest) will be among the team's lengthy list of scratches.