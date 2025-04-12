Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Luukkonen will defend the road net against Florida on Saturday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen is coming off a 17-save performance in a 6-3 win over Boston on Sunday. He has a 24-23-4 record with two shutouts, a 3.23 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 53 appearances this season. Florida sits 13th in the league with 3.04 goals per game, but Aleksander Barkov (rest) and Sam Reinhart (rest) will be among the team's lengthy list of scratches.

