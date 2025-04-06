Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Defending crease Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Luukkonen will protect the home net against Boston on Sunday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back after James Reimer played in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old Luukkonen has lost his last two outings, surrendering 10 goals on 52 shots. He has a 23-23-4 record with two shutouts, a 3.23 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 52 appearances this season. Boston sits 29th in the league with 2.62 goals per game in 2024-25 but won 5-1 against Carolina on Saturday.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
