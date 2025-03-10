Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Drawing home start

Luukkonen will tend the home twine Monday versus the Oilers, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has lost four consecutive games while posting an .853 save percentage and a 4.40 GAA in that span. It won't get any easier Monday against an Oilers club that sits ninth in the NHL with 3.25 goals per game this season and has won three of its last four contests. Luukkonen is 1-1-0 and has conceded 10 goals on 71 shots over two career outings against Edmonton.