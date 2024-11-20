Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Earns shutout in return

Luukkonen recorded a 23-save shutout in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Kings.

Luukkonen missed about a week with an undisclosed injury, but a light schedule in that span meant he only sat out two games. The 25-year-old was excellent in his return, earning his first shutout of the season and his fourth win in his last six appearances, a span in which he's allowed more than two goals just one time. Luukkonen is up to a 7-4-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 13 outings, numbers roughly in line with his breakout performance from 2023-24. He should operate as the Sabres' No. 1 goalie moving forward. The team wraps up its California trip with a back-to-back featuring games in Anaheim on Friday and San Jose on Saturday, so expect Luukkonen and James Reimer to split those starts.