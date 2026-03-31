Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Expected to start at home

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Luukkonen is slated to guard the home cage Tuesday versus the Islanders, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has been excellent since the Olympic break, registering a 7-1-1 record, .925 save percentage and 2.21 GAA across nine outings. The Sabres should have the upper hand Tuesday -- they have been off since Saturday, while the Islanders on a second half of a back-to-back after getting blitzed by the Penguins on Monday to the tune of an 8-3 score.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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