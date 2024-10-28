Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Expected to start Monday

Luukkonen is expected to start in the home crease for Monday's game against Florida, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

Luukkonen will attempt to maintain his momentum during Monday's matchup, as he's started three consecutive games and has earned wins in all three of those appearances. During that stretch, he's posted a 2.33 GAA and .924 save percentage. He'll have his hands full against the Panthers, who lead the Atlantic Division after winning three of their last four games.