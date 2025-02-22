Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Luukkonen is set to start at home against the Rangers on Saturday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has an 18-16-4 record, 3.02 GAA and .895 save percentage in 39 outings in 2024-25. He has allowed at least three goals in each of his past three starts, though he still ended up winning two of those games. The Rangers rank 14th in goals per game with 2.98.

