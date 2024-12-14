Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Extends losing skid

Luukkonen turned aside 27 of 30 shots faced during Saturday's 4-2 road loss to the Capitals.

Luukkonen got staked to a lead in the first period, but the Sabres were unable to keep above water and saddled the Swedish netminder with his seventh consecutive loss. Buffalo has a quick turnaround with the high-octane Maple Leafs in a tough road matchup where James Reimer is expected to guard the crease.