Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Facing Avalanche

Luukkonen will guard the road goal versus the Avalanche on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen's winning streak was snapped at three games when he allowed three goals on 32 shots versus the Stars on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has played better lately after struggling heavily early in December. That said, this is a second straight tough matchup, as the Avalanche have scored at least four goals in five straight contests.