Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Facing Capitals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Luukkonen will defend the road net against Washington on Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHLcom.

Luukonen has gone six straight games (0-4-2) without a win while allowing 20 goals on 179 shots. He has posted a record of 8-8-3 with one shutout, a 2.79 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Washington ranks first in the league with 3.96 goals per game in 2024-25.

