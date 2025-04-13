Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Falls to Florida in shootout

Luukkonen stopped 32 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

The 26-year-old netminder played well -- his 32 saves were his most in a start in over a month -- but didn't get quite enough help to come away with his 25th win of the season. Luukkonen has lost his grip on the starting job to James Reimer in recent weeks, but the latter will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and may have priced himself out of Buffalo's plans with his recent performances. Luukkonen, with four more years and $19 million left on his contract, will still be a big part of the goaltending picture for the Sabres in 2025-26.