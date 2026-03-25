Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Falters in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Luukkonen allowed four goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Luukkonen has mostly been pretty good lately, but this was far from his best work. He allowed a goal in each period in regulation and ceded the decisive tally to Pavel Zacha just 38 seconds into the extra session. Luukkonen has gone 6-1-1 over his last eight outings, and he's at 17-8-3 on the year with a 2.60 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 29 appearances. With the Sabres deploying a strict goalie rotation since the Olympic break, expect Alex Lyon to get the nod versus the Red Wings on Friday before Luukkonen returns to the crease Saturday versus the Kraken.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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