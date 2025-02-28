Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Gets early hook in Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Luukkonen allowed two goals on seven shots before being replaced by James Reimer less than eight minutes into the first period of Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Neither goal was Luukkonen's fault, as both came after defensive-zone giveaways by the Sabres, and coach Lindy Ruff's attempt to wake up his team by making a switch in the crease didn't pay off. The loss ended up on Reimer's ledger, as he allowed the eventual game-winner. Over his last nine outings, Luukkonen has generally benefitted from better play by Buffalo's skaters, going 6-2-0 despite a 2.97 GAA and .888 save percentage.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres

