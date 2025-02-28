Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Gets early hook in Carolina

Luukkonen allowed two goals on seven shots before being replaced by James Reimer less than eight minutes into the first period of Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Neither goal was Luukkonen's fault, as both came after defensive-zone giveaways by the Sabres, and coach Lindy Ruff's attempt to wake up his team by making a switch in the crease didn't pay off. The loss ended up on Reimer's ledger, as he allowed the eventual game-winner. Over his last nine outings, Luukkonen has generally benefitted from better play by Buffalo's skaters, going 6-2-0 despite a 2.97 GAA and .888 save percentage.