Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Gets hook in Game 2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Luukkonen gave up four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Alex Lyon early in the third period Tuesday during the Sabres' 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 2 of their first-round series.

After a scoreless first period, things fell apart for Buffalo in the second, and Luukkonen didn't help matters when he let a bouncing puck get past him for Boston's second goal on a backhand flip from center ice by Morgan Geekie. Lyon was perfect in relief in the final frame, creating a potential goaltending controversy for the Sabres heading into Game 3 on Thursday after Luukkonen gave up seven goals on only 39 shots through the first two games in the series.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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