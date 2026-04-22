Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Gets hook in Game 2 loss
Luukkonen gave up four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Alex Lyon early in the third period Tuesday during the Sabres' 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 2 of their first-round series.
After a scoreless first period, things fell apart for Buffalo in the second, and Luukkonen didn't help matters when he let a bouncing puck get past him for Boston's second goal on a backhand flip from center ice by Morgan Geekie. Lyon was perfect in relief in the final frame, creating a potential goaltending controversy for the Sabres heading into Game 3 on Thursday after Luukkonen gave up seven goals on only 39 shots through the first two games in the series.
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