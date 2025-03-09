Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Gets no help against Cats
Luukkonen stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The 26-year-old netminder took his fourth straight loss as the Buffalo offense failed to get off the plane in south Florida. Luukkonen hasn't done himself any favors of late either, posting a 4.40 GAA and .853 save percentage during his March losing streak as the Sabres sink to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now