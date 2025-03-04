Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Gets no help from teammates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 10:42pm

Luukkonen made 22 saves in a 6-2 loss to San Jose on Tuesday. He allowed five goals.

His team didn't give him much help -- his teammates were outmatched in every part of the game, including compete. Luukkonen has lost two straight games with eight goals allowed in that span. The Sabres are 0-3-1 in their last four after winning six of the previous seven. Luukkonen is a solid netminder, but he cannot win games singlehandedly.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
