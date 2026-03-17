Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Getting start in Vegas on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Luukkonen will occupy the road net Tuesday against the Golden Knights, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen and Alex Lyon have been alternating starts since the Olympic break, a trend that will continue Tuesday in Vegas. Aside from letting in seven goals in a frenetic matchup against Tampa on March 8, Luukkonen is 4-1-0 and has allowed two goals or less in four of his five starts since the Olympic break. The Golden Knights have scored a total of 10 goals in back-to-back wins over the Penguins and Blackhawks following a three-game losing streak.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
15 days ago