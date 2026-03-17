Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Getting start in Vegas on Tuesday

Luukkonen will occupy the road net Tuesday against the Golden Knights, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen and Alex Lyon have been alternating starts since the Olympic break, a trend that will continue Tuesday in Vegas. Aside from letting in seven goals in a frenetic matchup against Tampa on March 8, Luukkonen is 4-1-0 and has allowed two goals or less in four of his five starts since the Olympic break. The Golden Knights have scored a total of 10 goals in back-to-back wins over the Penguins and Blackhawks following a three-game losing streak.