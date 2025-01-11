Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Gives up five in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Luukkonen made 24 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Kraken on Saturday. He allowed five goals.

The Sabres fell apart after going up 2-0, and UPL had a rough night. He'd like to have a couple of those goals back. Luukkonen was coming off a 35-save shutout over Ottawa on Thursday, and he had won two straight. He's certainly talented, but playing behind the Sabres right now is an exercise in frustration for both him and fantasy managers.

