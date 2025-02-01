Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Gives up three goals Friday

Luukkonen stopped 28 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

The 25-year-old goaltender has been an absolute workhorse for the Predators in January, appearing in 10 of the team's 13 contests and posting solid results. Luukkonen has gone 6-3-1 with a 3.00 GAA and an .897 save percentage during that 10-game stretch and has won three of his last four outings. The Espoo native has a 17-15-4 record across 37 games in 2024-25 with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage.