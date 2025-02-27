Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Guarding cage Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Luukkonen will be in goal on the road against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has been racking up wins of late, going 5-1-0 in his last six appearances despite sporting a .887 save percentage over that stretch. At this point in the season, the 25-year-old netminder may face an uphill battle to match the 27-win mark he set last year -- though it's certainly not out of the question given his recent performances.

