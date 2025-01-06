Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: In blue paint versus Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 3:49pm

Luukonen will defend the home crease Monday against the Capitals, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

After a brief three-game winning streak in which Luukkonen allowed two goals or less in each outing, the Finnish netminder has allowed nine goals combined in back-to-back losses. It won't get any easier for the 25-year-old against a Capitals team that ranks first in the NHL with 3.72 goals per game. Luukkonen has a 4-1-2 record and a 2.93 GAA over seven career appearances against Washington.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
