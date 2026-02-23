Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: In contention Wednesday
Luukkonen (lower body) will be an option for Wednesday's road game versus the Devils, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Head coach Lindy Ruff wouldn't go so far as to confirm that Luukkonen will get the starting nod, but he will at least be available to serve as the backup to Alex Lyon if nothing else. In his last 10 appearances, the Finnish backstop is sporting a 6-2-1 record, a 2.73 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Sabres' upcoming three-game road trip includes a back-to-back, so fantasy managers can expect him to feature sooner rather than later.
