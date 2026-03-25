Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: In goal against Bruins
Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Bruins on Wednesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Luukkonen is set for his turn in the Sabres' goalie rotation. He's won six of his last seven outings with a 2.01 GAA and a .930 save percentage in that span, which includes a game in which he allowed seven goals. The Bruins are in the second half of a back-to-back, and they've scored 19 goals over their last six games while winning three of them.
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