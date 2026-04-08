Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: In goal versus Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Luukkonen will be between the pipes on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Luukkonen has featured in four of the Sabres' last five contests, going 3-1-0 with a 2.22 GAA and .917 save percentage. While the 27-year-old netminder has already reached the 20-win threshold for the third straight year, he won't get anywhere close to playing 50 games as he did each of the prior two campaigns.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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