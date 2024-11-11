Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Injury concern leads in early hook

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 1:38pm

Luukkonen allowed four goals on 18 shots in Monday's 7-5 loss to Montreal.

Luukkonen was replaced by Devon Levi to begin the third period. Levi surrendered two goals on four shots to receive the loss, and Montreal's seventh tally was an empty-netter. The 25-year-old Luukkonen left the game early after getting nicked up during Sunday's practice, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald. An update on Luukkonen's status should come before Thursday's home matchup against the Blues, but the issue may not be anything to worry about.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now