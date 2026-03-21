Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Keeps rolling Saturday
Luukkonen turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Artemi Panarin opened the scoring midway through the first period on the power play, but Luukkonen shut the door the rest of the way as the Sabres' offense took over. The 27-year-old netminder has won six of seven starts since the Olympic break, going 6-1-0 with a stellar .930 save percentage.
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