Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Looking to advance to ECF

Luukkonen will be between the home pipes for Game 7 against the Canadiens on Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen didn't get the start in Saturday's Game 6 win, but he replaced Alex Lyon in the first period and helped the Sabres force a Game 7 in Buffalo. The 27-year-old Luukkonen has stopped 65 of 72 shots during this second-round series, going 2-1 across three appearances. Overall in the 2026 postseason, the Finnish netminder is 3-2 with a 3.36 GAA and an .875 save percentage over five outings. The Canadiens are making a few changes to their bottom six for Game 7, including Oliver Kapanen drawing into the lineup for Joe Veleno.