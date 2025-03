Luukkonen will get the home start Saturday against Vegas, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News

Luukkonen will look to rebound after allowing seven goals in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings. It'll be a tough task against a Vegas team that's averaged 3.35 goals per game this year. Overall, Luukkonen is 21-21-4 with an .889 save percentage on the campaign.