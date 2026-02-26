Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Nabs win coming out of break
Luukkonen made 27 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.
Timo Meier spoiled Luukkonen's shutout bid late in the third period with New Jersey's net empty, as he jammed home a rebound during a scrum in front of the Buffalo crease, but otherwise the 26-year-old was sharp as the NHL schedule resumed following the Olympic break. Luukkonen has just one regulation loss in his last eight outings dating back to Jan. 6, going 5-1-1 over that stretch with a 2.78 GAA and .912 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More