Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Nabs win in return to crease

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Luukkonen made 28 saves Tuesday in the Sabres' 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of their second-round series.

Seeing first action since Game 2 of Buffalo's first-round series against Boston, Luukkonen gave up two first-period tallies, one on a Montreal power play, before locking things down and giving his team a chance to mount a comeback and tie the series at 2-2. With Alex Lyon having struggled in his last two outings, the performance was likely good enough to keep Luukkonen between the pipes in Game 5 on Thursday. Through three postseason games, the 27-year-old netminder has a 3.37 GAA and .871 save percentage.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, May 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, May 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
15 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 23
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
20 days ago