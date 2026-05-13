Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Nabs win in return to crease

Luukkonen made 28 saves Tuesday in the Sabres' 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of their second-round series.

Seeing first action since Game 2 of Buffalo's first-round series against Boston, Luukkonen gave up two first-period tallies, one on a Montreal power play, before locking things down and giving his team a chance to mount a comeback and tie the series at 2-2. With Alex Lyon having struggled in his last two outings, the performance was likely good enough to keep Luukkonen between the pipes in Game 5 on Thursday. Through three postseason games, the 27-year-old netminder has a 3.37 GAA and .871 save percentage.