Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Luukkonen (undisclosed) will guard the cage on the road against Vancouver on Tuesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen didn't dress for Monday's clash with the Kraken due to his undisclosed injury but appears to be no worse for the wear. In his last 10 outings, the 25-year-old netminder is sporting a 6-3-1 record to go with a 2.81 GAA, one shutout and a .903 save percentage. With Luukkonen cleared to play, James Reimer figures to serve as the No. 2 option after Devon Levi was shipped back to the minors.

