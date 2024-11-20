Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Patrolling crease Wednesday

Luukkonen will defend the blue paint on the road versus the Kings on Wednesday, per NHL.com.

Prior to getting hurt, Lukkonenen had started nine of the Sabres' last 10 outings in which he posted a 6-2-0 record to go with a 2.54 GAA. While the Finnish netminder should get back to seeing a heavy workload moving forward, the addition of James Reimer to the goalie room should provide the coaching staff more confidence to give Luukkonen the occasional night off outside of just back-to-backs.