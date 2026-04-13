Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Patrolling road paint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Luukkonen will start in Monday's road clash against the Blackhawks, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen will look to stay hot in Monday's contest after earning a win in four of his last five starts. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 21-9-3 record, a 2.56 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 34 appearances this season. He's been a big reason why the Sabres currently sit atop the Atlantic Division, and he'll have extra motivation in Monday's contest to make sure they keep two points in hand on the surging Montreal Canadiens. Luukkonen will face off against a Blackhawks offense that ranks 31st in the NHL with 2.55 goals per game this season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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