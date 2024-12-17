Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Pulled early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 9:39pm

Luukkonen allowed six goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Montreal.

Luukkonen allowed an early goal, and Montreal scored on half of its six on the power play, as the Sabres dropped their 11th straight. He was eventually pulled after two periods and replaced by James Reimer. Luukkonen hasn't tasted victory since Nov. 22, going 0-5-2 with a 3.30 GAA since. Buffalo is off until Friday when it hosts the Maple Leafs.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
