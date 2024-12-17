Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Pulled early in loss

Luukkonen allowed six goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Montreal.

Luukkonen allowed an early goal, and Montreal scored on half of its six on the power play, as the Sabres dropped their 11th straight. He was eventually pulled after two periods and replaced by James Reimer. Luukkonen hasn't tasted victory since Nov. 22, going 0-5-2 with a 3.30 GAA since. Buffalo is off until Friday when it hosts the Maple Leafs.