Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Ready to play

Luukkonen (undisclosed) is healthy and available, allowing the team to send Devon Levi down to the minors, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen missed Buffalo's last two games due to his undisclosed injury but should be available to play again. The 25-year-old netminder hasn't been confirmed as the starter for Wednesday's matchup with the Kings, but fantasy managers can probably expect him to feature in that one before splitting the back-to-back against the Ducks and Sharks on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with James Reimer.