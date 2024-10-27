Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Rings up third straight win

Luukkonen made 22 saves in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

It looked like Luukkonen might be in for an easy afternoon when Buffalo grabbed a 3-1 lead early in the second period, but Detroit tied it up midway through the frame. The 25-year-old stood tall the rest of the way, however. After going 0-2-1 through his first three starts of the season, Luukkonen has now won three straight, giving up seven goals on 92 shots during that streak.