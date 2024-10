Luukkonen stopped 26 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Two of the goals came on Florida power plays, but the Buffalo defense was overwhelmed even at even strength, giving Luukkonen little help. It's his first regulation loss in five starts, but on the season the 25-year-old is 3-3-1 with a 3.31 GAA and .890 save percentage, numbers that represent a significant step back from Luukkonen's performance in 2023-24.