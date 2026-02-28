Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Second win since Olympic break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Luukkonen made 36 saves in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

UPL has won two games since the break, and he's allowed just three goals in that span. His record improves to 13-7-2 with a 2.62 GAA and .908 save percentage. Alex Lyon allowed just two goals in a win over the Panthers on Friday night, so watch for the team to continue to alternate the goalies going forward. That makes Luukkonen a great daily play, but a touch of a risk in weeklies simply because of games played.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
22 days ago